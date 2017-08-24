Suspected Vietnamese spy to be extradited to Germany
Prague, Aug 23 (CTK) - The Czech authorities will extradite a 46-year-old Vietnamese man whom Germany has charged with involvement in anti-German spying and who faces up to 10 years in a German prison, a source close to the investigation told CTK on Wednesday.
The Prague Municipal Court decided on the extradition to Germany on August 15, its spokeswoman Marketa Puci said.
"The decision has taken effect since the man agreed with the extradition," she said.
According to the German police, the man was involved in spying against Germany in Prague and Berlin from July 20. On order from Vietnamese government agents, he allegedly took part in the kidnapping of two Vietnamese citizens in Berlin on July 23.
On August 11, the Public General Prosecution Office in Germany issued a European arrest warrant on the man who has permanent residence in the Czech Republic. On the following day, the Czech police arrested him. The man refused to comment on the charges brought against him then.
Under the law on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, the extradition must follow within 10 days after the decision takes effect. The Prague Municipal Court received no information on whether the man has already been extradited from the police yet.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project (Pivovar Lužiny)
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.