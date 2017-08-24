Friday, 25 August 2017

Suspected Vietnamese spy to be extradited to Germany

ČTK |
24 August 2017

Prague, Aug 23 (CTK) - The Czech authorities will extradite a 46-year-old Vietnamese man whom Germany has charged with involvement in anti-German spying and who faces up to 10 years in a German prison, a source close to the investigation told CTK on Wednesday.

The Prague Municipal Court decided on the extradition to Germany on August 15, its spokeswoman Marketa Puci said.

"The decision has taken effect since the man agreed with the extradition," she said.

According to the German police, the man was involved in spying against Germany in Prague and Berlin from July 20. On order from Vietnamese government agents, he allegedly took part in the kidnapping of two Vietnamese citizens in Berlin on July 23.

On August 11, the Public General Prosecution Office in Germany issued a European arrest warrant on the man who has permanent residence in the Czech Republic. On the following day, the Czech police arrested him. The man refused to comment on the charges brought against him then.

Under the law on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, the extradition must follow within 10 days after the decision takes effect. The Prague Municipal Court received no information on whether the man has already been extradited from the police yet.

