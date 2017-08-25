ČR's football association to support family of woman murdered in Egypt
Prague, Aug 24 (CTK) - The Czech Football Association (FACR) will earmark a part of the tickets for the upcoming Czech Republic vs Germany world football cup qualifier in support of the family of the Czech woman whom an Egyptian attacker fatally stabbed on a beach in Egypt in July and who was the FACR's chief accountant.
The match will be played in Prague on September 1.
Repka, the FACR's general secretary, said all in the FACR were shattered by the death of their colleague, and they want to provide financial support to her family in its hard time.
In support of the family, the FACR has reserved the sector 118 with the capacity of 750 seats in Prague's Eden stadium where the match will be played.
People may buy tickets to this sector for 1000 crowns apiece at least, but the buyers may raise the sum according to their own consideration.
The sum collected for these tickets will be gathered on a transparent account and eventually handed over to the family.
The 36-year-old woman, a mother of a son, died in late July, some two weeks after the attack of the assailant, who also killed two German women and wounded several other women on a beach near Hurghada.
The Czech Foreign Ministry has called on Egypt to provide compensation to the Czech victim's family, but has shown reluctance in this respect.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project (Pivovar Lužiny)
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.