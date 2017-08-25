Saturday, 26 August 2017

Škoda Auto to present VISION E study in Frankfurt

CIA News |
25 August 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO will present its first fully electric vehicle concept with Level 3 autonomous drive - ŠKODA VISION E – at the IAA fair. The study is 4,668 mm long, 1,924 mm wide and 1,591 mm high. The model comes with electric engines with system output of 306 HP and all-wheel drive. The mileage totals up to 500 Km per recharge and the maximum speed is 180 km/h. The IAA car show will be held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on September 12-24, 2017.