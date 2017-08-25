Broker Trust mediates mortgages worth CZK 11.6bn in H1
Independent financial advisers using services provided by Broker Trust mediated mortgage loans exceeding CZK 11.6bn in the first half of 2017. This represents a growth by 43% y/y.
Growths were recorded also for consumer loans, particularly the ones from construction savings. Contractual partners Broker Trust mediated loans exceeding CZK 1.4bn compared with CZK 710m in the first half of 2016.
Annual growths were recorded for all segments of Broker Trust’s product offer: non-life insurance (42%), allotment certificates (15%) and life insurance (15%).
