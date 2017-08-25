Four parties are interested in toll system administration tender
The Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic opened on August 24, 2017 envelopes with applications for the public tender for the administration of the Czech toll system after the year 2019. A total of four parties have applied for the tender. The estimated value of the contract is CZK 29bn.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project (Pivovar Lužiny)
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.