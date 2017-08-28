Albert modernized 35 supermarkets in 1H 2017
In 1H 2017 retail chain Albert modernized 35 supermarkets throughout the Czech Republic. A new supermarket with two barrier-free entrances was opened at the end of March in Jablonec nad Nisou. The recently reopened Chodov hypermarket was modernized in 16 days. The new store concept also offered the Healthy with Albert department, a wine shop and fresh bar. Modern cooling, heating and lighting technologies that are environmentally friendly were installed as part of the modifications. This was stated for ÈIANEWS by communications manager Barbora Vanko, who added that employee salaries increased already twice this year. On July 1, 2017 they grew by an average of 5 %. Together with the salary increase from the start of the year the average increase in salaries for operational positions in stores is 13.5 %.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
