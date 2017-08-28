Animal rights activists stage slaughterhouse scene in Prague
Prague, Aug 25 (CTK) - Animal rights activists from the 269life organisation staged a "bloody" scene from a slaughterhouse to protest against killing farm animals this way and compared it to the Holocaust on Wenceslas Square in Prague centre today.
They drew attention of many passers-by, mainly foreign tourists.
Some 60 activists took part in the demonstration that started after 17:00. A half of them wearing nude-colour underwear laid on the ground. The others were dripping beetroot sirup of the same colour as blood on them.
Some activists had their eyes covered with black scarves, while others were spreading leaflets and debating with people. They wanted to raise their awareness about the suffering of animals in a slaughterhouse.
The activists explained that the slaughtering of farm animals resembled the killing of people in a war.
One activist carried a banner with a quote by German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno: "Auschwitz begins wherever someone looks at a slaughterhouse and thinks: they're only animals."
The organisers thereby want to point out that the life of animals is of the same value as human life.
Today's protest was by no means to defile the memory of the Holocaust victims and their families. On the contrary, the idea of comparing the Holocaust with the slaughterhouse came from the Holocaust survivors alone, the activists said.
The 269life organisation has long been fighting for the animal rights.
In the past years, its activists publicly branded the number 269 on their body with a hot iron, evoking the branding of cattle and they also held a commemorative meeting for the victims of "the egg industry."
Before Christmas, they offered an imitation of dog's meat within the protest against the sale and killing of carp, which is traditionally served on Christmas Eve, in Prague streets.
