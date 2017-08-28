Clash of interests register to start in September
Prague, Aug 25 (CTK) - The new Czech register gathering information on clash of interests, gathering data on the property of politicians and other senior government officials, will start to be filled, for a time only with names, on September 1, Jakub Riman, from the Justice Ministry press department, told CTK today.
Under the amendment, dubbed lex Babis and passed by the Chamber of Deputies in January, the information on the property will have to be provided immediately upon taking up office, not once a year.
The legislation limits the business activities to government members.
The duty to announce the property conditions will cover roughly 35,000 persons.
"Senior officials must provide information to the new register in October and November," Riman said.
"The date relates to all the people who hold some public posts on September 1, 2017 and those who will start doing so during the month," he added.
There are only exceptions for the current members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate who will provide the information at the end of June 2018, Riman said.
The new register is to improve the public and official control of property statements.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said its implementation was a success in the struggle with corruption.
The politicians will newly submit property statements immediately upon taking up office and the group of the senior officials who will be covered by the legislation will be widened to judges and state attorneys.
