Tuesday, 29 August 2017

Foxconn CZ plans to invest billions of CZK, also in expansion

28 August 2017

Foxconn CZ plans to invest several billions of CZK in the Czech Republic by 2018. Some of the funds will go into expansion. Additional funds will be invested in employee recruitment and other personnel costs. The company has also acquired a customer for the nPCEBG unit. It is Inogen which is involved in the development and production of breathing apparatuses for people with breathing problems. The project team has already visited the headquarters in California and plans to launch the production and shipping of the first products in October 2017. The company producing medical equipment needs to obtain ISO certification which could help attract additional customers in this area. Foxconn CZ revenue in 2016 amounted to CZK 117.83bn.

