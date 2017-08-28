MPO: ČR considers two lithium extraction types and treatment methods
The Czech Republic is considering two types of lithium extraction projects. The first is the re-mining or recycling of mining waste following tin extraction. The other would be deep lithium extraction. This project implementation is being considered by GEOMET owned by Australian European Metals. This information was provided by the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade (MPO). The Czech government wants the raw material to be processed in the Czech Republic, ideally close to the deposit. Several production capacities for the production of lithium batteries are already active or under construction in the Czech Republic (HE3DA, A123 Systems, EV Battery). Korean SK Innovation is also considering building another processing plant.
Source: www.cianews.cz
