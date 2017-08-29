Ample Strike war games starting in Czech Republic
Prague, Aug 28 (CTK) - The big international Ample Strike war games with the participation of over 1,300 soldiers from 18 militaries and almost 40 planes and helicopters started today, Denisa Vernerova, Czech head of the Ample Strike press and information centre, has told CTK.
The exercise will focus on the cooperation of forward air controllers.
They are to give information on targets to air force pilots and to direct air force ammunition to the targets.
They often appear on the front line and in the enemy's rear.
The profession demands excellent physical and mental conditions as well as advanced knowledge of English, Vernerova said.
"The training is a pretty difficult affair and the acquired capabilities must be regularly renewed," forward air controller David Broum has told CTK.
"You have to make the decision in the right moment, to give the best recommendation, often within the time pressure during the fight," Broum said.
The scenarios of the war games describe various combat situations, inspired by experiences from foreign operations and reacting to the latest global threats, Vernerova said.
These may be fight in built-up areas, the destruction of moving targets and the ambush of a military convoy, she added.
"In each of the episodes of the scenario the air controller must show that he is able to apply the gained knowledge and skills," training commander Zdenek Bauer said.
"The situation rapidly changes and the air controller is exposed to stress and time pressure. Everything is conducted under the supervision of an experienced instructor who evaluates the performance of each air controller," Bauer said.
The participants in the war games arrived to the Czech Republic last week.
On Friday, the U.S KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, the German Tornadoes and the U.S. strategic bombers B-1 and B-52 landed at the airfield in Pardubice, east Bohemia.
The first Ample Strike was held 15 years ago.
The exercise takes place in the military grounds of Boletice and Libava, at the Namest and Caslav air bases, the Sedlec helicopter base, the Pardubice military airport and the sapper base in Bechyne until September 12.
pv/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.