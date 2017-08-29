Tuesday, 29 August 2017

AutoSAP: Production of motor vehicles totals 823,032

29 August 2017

The number of road motor vehicles produced in the Czech Republic in the first seven months of 2017 grew 6.24% year-on-year to 823,032. Cars (818,623; +6.3%) made up the largest share of the total production. The result is the production of ŠKODA AUTO (59.3%), Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (25.5%) and Toyota Peugeo Citroën Automobile Czech (15.2%).

