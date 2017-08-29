Home Credit provided loans totalling EUR 9.67bn in H1 2017
Home Credit extended new loans totalling EUR 9.672bn in H1 2017, up from EUR 4.631bn a year ago. The result was driven by the recovery of the group’s business in Russia and continued dynamic growth of the credit business in Asia. The group lent EUR 6.4bn in China (up 149%) and EUR 1.3bn in Russia (up 19%). Home Credit’s active client base totalled 26.7 million. Net profit soared to EUR 133m from EUR 59m. Operating earnings grew 58% to EUR 1.398bn. The group concentrates on innovations, with the goal to simplify and accelerate the loan approval process and continually improve the customer experience. Examples include HCFB bank’s own online marketplace in Russia, where consumer goods are available with an online loan from Home Credit with no price increase.
Source: www.cianews.cz
