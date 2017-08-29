LN: President Zeman insists on Forejt as envoy to Vatican
Prague, Aug 28 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman insists on Jindrich Forejt, former Czech Presidential Office protocol head, being appointed the new ambassador to the Vatican, although he must know that the plan is not feasible, daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes today.
Due to the scandal with a compromising video footage featuring Forejt sniffing white powder which forced him to resign last December the Vatican unofficially hinted that the Czech Republic should not try and send Forejt's nomination, it adds.
Despite this, Forejt's name has resurfaced because it became a part of political games, LN writes.
The government has proposed a new candidate, Deputy Foreign Minister Vaclav Kolaja (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), for the post.
However, Zeman came at the same time with the demand to fill the post of ambassador to the Republic of Korea.
Zeman wants it to be filled with Gustav Slamecka, transport minister in the caretaker government of Jan Fischer (2009-2010) and same-sex partner of Jan Novak who is in charge of the administrative affairs and the security department at the Presidential Office, LN writes.
The Christian Democrats and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD) have denied a government agreement to Slamecka, it adds.
This is why the Presidential Office has denied agreement with Kolaja's appointment to the Vatican, arguing that the government should send a request for agreement for Forejt, LN writes.
"The situation has come to a head and neither side is likely to yield. It has basically ensued from this that Pavel Vosalik, current ambassador to the Vatican, will not leave," LN quotes a trustworthy diplomatic source.
This year, Vosalik started serving for the tenth year, while four years are usual, it adds.
The Holy See hoped that the delicate situation with the Czech ambassador was resolved, LN writes.
The example of the Vatican shows that the practice within which diplomatic posts are understood as rewards for political and other services still has not stopped, it adds.
Slamecka has no previous diplomatic career, LN writes.
