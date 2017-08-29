Paraguay extradites first escaping Czech convict to Prague
Prague, Aug 28 (CTK) - Paraguay has extradited a Czech citizen sentenced at home to three years in prison for tax evasion to the Czech Republic, which is the first case of a Czech extradited by Paraguay, the Justice Ministry announced today.
The two countries have not signed any agreement on mutual extradition of citizens.
Czech courts sentenced the 43-year-old Czech man to prison in 2015 for causing damage worth more than five million crowns.
The man left for Paraguay.
The Czech Justice Ministry applied for his extradition in January 2017.
Paraguay extradited him on August 25 when a plane with him landed in Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport, from where he was taken to prison.
"Since no international agreement on extradition has been signed by the Czech Republic and Paraguay, the Paraguayan bodies permitted the extradition of the person based on bilateral negotiations and on the Czech justice minister's assertion about the step's reciprocality," the ministry wrote in a press release.
In its assertion, Prague pledged to act in the same way in similar cases in relation to Paraguay.
($1=22.098 crowns)
