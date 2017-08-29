Summary: Pension funds administrate tens of billions of CZK
As at June 30, 2017, Penzijní Společnost České Pojišťovny administered savings in the amount of CZK 99.679bn compared to CZK 92.401bn as at June 30, 2016. Česká Spořitelna – Penzijní Společnost registers assets worth almost CZK 74bn, of which CZK 65.7bn in the transformed fund’s contributory pension scheme (CZK 3bn more year-on-year) and CZK 8.1bn (CZK 3.4bn more year-on-year) in supplementary pension insurance. Allianz Penzijní Společnost administers CZK 41.7bn (a 10.5% increase in assets), of which CZK 1.2bn (+90%) in supplementary pension insurance and CZK 40.5bn (+9%) in the contributory pension scheme. This information stems from a ČIANEWS survey.
