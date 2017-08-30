ČBA: Contactless transactions total CZK 280.7bn
A total of 493 million contactless transactions in the volume of CZK 280.73bn were conducted in the Czech Republic in 2016. The Czech Republic saw nearly 115,000 payment terminals designed also for contactless payments as of the end of 2016. An average contactless payment totalled CZK 570. This means that the Czech Republic is at the top of European statistics in the use of contactless payments. The information stems from a survey conducted by agency SC&C for the Czech Banking Association (ÈBA).
Source: www.cianews.cz
