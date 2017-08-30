Wednesday, 30 August 2017

CTP sells retail assets to DMO Invest for EUR 40m

CIA News |
30 August 2017

Group CTP has decided to sell part of its secondary retail assets from the Central European portfolio to DMO Invest. The transaction represents an investment in the amount of EUR 40m. The sale applies to the holding company CT Retail, which serves as an umbrella for 19 retail properties including supermarkets in the Czech Republic. CTP was advised by JK Advisory. The decision confirms the decision of the group to focus more on the development and administration of its industrial areas. CTP plans to extend the current portfolio of CTParks to 5 million m2 by 2018.

Source: www.cianews.cz