Czechs collect money for goats, pigs for poorest Rwandans
Prague, Aug 29 (CTK) - Czech donors collected money for the purchase of 144 goats and 35 pigs for the poorest families and orphans in Rwanda within the summer fund-raising campaign of the Czech representation of the +UNICEF, organiser Miroslav Ledvinka told journalists today.
They also sponsored a community savings project for the startups of local women, Ledvinka said.
During the 45 days of the campaign, 237 donors managed to collect 253,785 crowns, which is 100,000 crowns more than the original target sum, Ledvinka said.
It was necessary to send 905 crowns for a goat, while one piglet cost roughly twice the sum.
"The purchase of a goat or pig was the most popular affair for the donors. Almost three-quarters of them contributed to them. The rest is made up of contributions to bankbooks and unspecified gifts," Ledvinka said.
Some 38 percent of children in Rwanda suffer from chronic malnutrition, Czech UNICEF director Pavla Gomba said.
"Giving food is no solution to chronic malnutrition. People must help themselves," she added.
The Czech UNICEF supports the projects in Rwanda in the long run. Thanks to Czech donors, some villagers there drink pure water, hundreds of children attend school and over 660 orphaned or threatened children have received surrogate parents or carers.
($1 = 21.887 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.