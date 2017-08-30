Právo: Social Democrats ready to cooperate with ANO
Prague, Aug 29 (CTK) - Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) are of the view that ANO leader Andrej Babis' criminal prosecution is an obstacle to cooperation with the party, but most Social Democrat leaders are ready to form a coalition with it after the October election, daily Pravo writes today.
The daily asked some Social Democrats featuring on the top of their lists of candidates for the autumn election two questions: Is ANO a possible coalition partner in the post-election period? Would the CSSD be opposed to a government that would include Babis, who is facing criminal prosecution?
All the asked senior Social Democrats replied "yes" to the first question. They argue that the coalition government with ANO [and also Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) as a junior partner] has been successful and there is no reason not to invite it to the next government, too.
However, the Social Democrats are deeply divided over the second question.
Roman Vana, who heads the Social Democrats in the Olomouc Region, is resolutely against the idea. "As far as I am concerned, I say no," Vana told the paper, adding that he still considers ANO a possible partner.
The view is shared by the Social Democrat leader in the Usti Region, Jaroslav Foldyna.
"I can imagine almost everything if there is consensus on the programme. I cannot imagine the Social Democrats forming a coalition with a person facing criminal prosecution," Foldyna told the paper.
The same view was expressed by Human Rights Minister Jan Chvojka, who is on the top of the CSSD list of candidate in the Pardubice Region.
"Basically, I am unopposed to a government along with ANO. I will gladly agree with a coalition in which the CSSD implements the maximum of its manifesto," Chvojka told the paper.
"If a leader of any party is facing criminal charges, he should not accept any public post," Chvojka said. "If the party in question insists on his participation in the government, the Social Democrats should not be in such a government," he added.
The same opinion was expressed by Antonin Seda, Social Democrat leader in the Zlin Region, and Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova, who heads the Social Democrats in the Liberec Region.
The police delivered the request to have the Babis and Jaroslav Faltynek (both government ANO released for prosecution to the Chamber of Deputies on August 10. They are suspected of a fraud with EU subsidies for 50 million crowns.
($1 = 21.887 crowns)
pv/t
