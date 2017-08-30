SŽDC will invest CZK 8.4bn in repairs of train stations by 2022
The Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) will invest CZK 8.4bn in the maintenance and repairs of train stations in years 2017-2022. The company will run construction work at over one hundred of train station buildings every year. SŽDC also plans to prepare total modernisation projects for 50 train stations every year. According to Tomáš Drmola, the deputy head for property management, the company will partially repair nearly 400 train stations in five years. SŽDC will also completely renovate 160 train stations in the period. The modernisation of the Prague Main Station for CZK 945m is scheduled for the year 2019.
Source: www.cianews.cz
