Friday, 1 September 2017

ČEZ: Inven Capital to invest in car-sharing technologies

CIA News |
31 August 2017

A venture-capital fund of the ČEZ Group – INVEN CAPITAL – has become a shareholder of French company VULOG, which provides technologies for car sharing in cities. VULOG customers are active on four continents.

ČEZ general manager Daniel Beneš believes that through this investment, the Group will strengthen its know-how in the area of smart cities and will help the platform penetrate other global markets, also the Czech Republic.

This information was provided by ČEZ, which added that this was INVEN CAPITAL’s fifth investment in a clean-tech company; all the previous ones originate in Germany.