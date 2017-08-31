Friday, 1 September 2017

AMSP ČR: GDPR to affect 64% of entrepreneurs

CIA News |
31 August 2017

European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will gain effect on May 28, 2018, will affect 64% of entrepreneurs.

This stems from the survey carried out by IPSOS for the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Czech Republic (AMSP ČR). According to the survey, 93% of employers work with their employees’ data and 67% use data about their business partners.

Nine out of ten companies store data internally, 15% opt for an external solution and 13% of firms use cloud solutions. Fewer than half of entrepreneurs with annual turnover below CZK 5m plan to analyse their data management.

Among companies with turnover of CZK 500m-1bn, 84% are readying analyses. Four out of ten companies have confirmed experience with cyberattacks.