Czech Republic ratifies EU-Canadian partnership agreement
Prague, Aug 30 (CTK) - The Czech Republic has ratified the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) between the EU and Canada, which includes cooperation of the fight against terrorism and the weapons of mass destruction, the Foreign Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.
The establishment of strategic partnership between the EU, its members and Canada enhances cooperation on the political level and in the sphere of international relations.
In EU member countries, there is also the process of ratification of the CETA free trade agreement. The topic will be on the agenda of the September session of the Chamber of Deputies.
"The SPA is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in spheres such as foreign policy, sustainable development, research and innovations, education and culture," the Foreign Ministry said.
"Within the SPA, there will be a joint search for the answers to the problems of present-day world in the sphere of security, fight against terrorism, organised crime and cyber crime," it added.
The Czech Republic expressed its agreement with the SPA in early July. It was approved by 104 deputies present from all parties except the Communists.
In August, President Milos Zeman also signed the SPA, which ended the ratification process.
The SPA includes the commitment to contribute to the limitation of the weapons of mass destruction. The EU and Canada will apply a system controlling the exports of the goods associated with the weapons.
They will regularly exchange information on the lists of terrorists and help other countries prevent and uncover terrorism.
The two sides also pledged to cooperate in the struggle against organised, economic and financial crime, forgery, smuggling and illegal transactions.
