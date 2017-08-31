Minister insists Babiš release request aims at elections
Prague, Aug 30 (CTK) - Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (ANO) insists that the police's recent request for the release of ANO MPs Andrej Babis and Jaroslav Faltynek for prosecution is aimed to influence the October 20-21 general election, he told the lower house's constitutional and legal committee on Wednesday.
He said he stands by this opinion as expressed for the weekly Respekt earlier this month.
The committee meeting was initiated by MP Jan Farsky (STAN) who called Pelikan's statement alarming, harming the law enforcement bodies and undermining the rule of law and people's confidence in judiciary.
After a two-hour debate, the committee did not pass any final resolution. The proposal by Farsky and Civic Democrat (ODS) Marek Benda that the committee ask Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) to sack Pelikan did not find enough support among the committee members.
Pelikan admitted that by his words, he did not boost political culture in the Czech Republic, but said other parties behaved worse and made more controversial statements in the past.
In this connection, he cited the opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) as describing the police as a group of befriended police colonels.
Miroslav Kalousek, leader of TOP 09, which is also in opposition, dared to phone the police investigator over an affair involving his party colleague, Pelikan said, referring to the case of prosecuted former defence minister Vlasta Parkanova.
He said he committed "nothing horrible" by his interview for Respekt.
Pelikan insisted that he did not harm the police by his words.
"I did not speak of thousands of police or the rule of law [in jeopardy]. I have full confidence in the rule of law," he told the lawmakers, adding that in the interview he referred to a concrete step made by a concrete police officer.
Pelikan said it is sure that criminal charges will not be filed against Babis, the billionaire leader of ANO, and Faltynek, his aide and head of the ANO deputies' group, before the October election, which is why the police would have to ask for their release by parliament again after the polls, if they are re-elected.
"That is why I take the liberty to insist on my conclusion [that the police's aim was to influence the elections]," Pelikan said.
Respekt published its interview with Pelikan last week though Pelikan disagreed with its publishing. Under the article, the magazine quoted Pelikan as saying that he has expressed his personal opinions by which he stands but should not present them while justice minister.
After the committee heard Pelikan on Wednesday, Farsky said he would expect an explanation, an apology of resignation on his part.
He ironically asked Pelikan to submit a calendar for the police to see when they can deal with cases involving politicians.
Farsky did not rule out that Pelikan's statements may be discussed by the lower house's plenary session.
The police have asked the Chamber of Deputies to release Babis and Faltynek for prosecution over a suspected subsidy fraud involving the Capi Hnizdo (Stork Nest) firm, a part of the giant chemical, agricultural and food processing holding which Babis owned before transferring it to a trust fund in February.
ANO is a hot favourite in the upcoming general election.
