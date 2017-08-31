Friday, 1 September 2017

Summary: Employers contribute to ca. 20% of pension companies' clients

CIA News |
31 August 2017

Pension company Penzijní Společnost (PS) České Pojišťovny registered average monthly contribution of CZK 764 per month in supplementary pension savings (DPS) in H1 2017.

Contracts with contribution from employer account for 21.8% of total for both types of savings. The average payment from employer totals CZK 723. Česká Spořitelna – Penzijní Společnost’s clients are saving an average of CZK 718 per month in the supplementary pension insurance transformed fund (PP) and CZK 831 in DPS.

Employers contribute to more than 160,000 clients – an average of CZK 728 to 128,357 PP clients (18%) and CZK 804 to 31,671 DPS clients.

Allianz Penzijní Společnost’s clients save CZK 808 in DPS and CZK 692 in PP. 30% of contracts come with employer contributions, averaging CZK 876. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.