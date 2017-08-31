Zeman: German President Steinmeier to visit Prague on Sept 12
Prague, Aug 30 (CTK) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will arrive in Prague on September 12, President Milos Zeman said without elaborating at a meeting with Czech ambassadors at Prague Castle on Wednesday.
Zeman’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK that the official announcement of the visit scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, will be released Friday morning.
Zeman also said Hungarian President Janos Ader is to come to the Czech Republic and a meeting of the four heads of state of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries is to be held.
He said he wants the Czech Republic to have good relations with the neighbouring countries.
Zeman invited Steinmeier to the Czech Republic in February after he was elected German president. In his letter of congratulations, Zeman praised Steinmeier’s contribution to Czech-German relations and he remembered their meeting from September 2014.
Zeman wrote in the letter that the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of a good neighbourly relations treaty and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Czech-German Declaration this year. He said Steinmeier’s visit would contribute to a dignified commemoration of the two anniversaries.
Zeman appreciated the high level of political and economic cooperation and the relations between Czech and German border regions.
In August 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Prague and had talks with Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.