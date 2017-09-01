Alza.cz plans to build centre for hundreds of millions of CZK
Alza.cz currently plans to build a new logistic centre. The centre will likely be built in next four or five years. It will offer more automation compared with current logistic centres and this will accelerate processes and make them more efficient.
This was stated by logistics manager Alza.cz Jan Klička in an interview for ČIANEWS. The investment will reportedly reach hundreds of millions of CZK. The centre will serve primarily Europe and the Czech Republic. A warehouse located in Senec, Slovakia serves Slovakia and Hungary.
