Researchers find substance for diabetes, obesity treatment
Prague, Aug 31 (CTK) - Chemists from the Czech Academy of Sciences revealed a substance that has positive effects in the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes and the new medicine may be available on the market in eight years at the earliest, Martin Fusek, from the Academy, told CTK on Thursday.
The substance, modified prolactin releasing peptide, was revealed by the team of Lenka Maletinska, from the Academy’s Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, which focused on the synthesis and studying of modified analogs of natural neuropeptides that influence food intake. These peptides can let people know that have already eaten enough.
The team has been working on this research for five years.
The effects of the potential new medicine have been tested in mice. The Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical firm showed interest in its development and the researchers signed a contract with it in mid-August.
There have been more medicines with similar effect, but prolactin-releasing peptide analogs aim at different receptors, Fusek said.
The Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry is also known for its antivirotics research. Antivirotics were discovered by its researcher, late Professor Antonin Holy, in 1986.
