ERÚ: Some CZK 43.8bn will be spent on supported sources of energy

CIA News |
1 September 2017

Costs on supported sources of energy will reach roughly CZK 43.8bn in 2018. This represents a decrease by CZK 1.5bn compared with a plan for the year 2017.

The information was confirmed for ČIANEWS by Energy Regulatory office of the Czech Republic spokesman Michal Kebort adding that the reduction was caused by higher prices received by the producers on the market.

The higher prices influence additional payments in the framework of guaranteed purchase prices.