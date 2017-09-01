Ex-PM's wife sues Pirates for using her portrait
Prague, Aug 31 (CTK) - The defence lawyer of former Czech PM's wife Jana Necasova, who has been tried for several suspected offences, has filed a lawsuit against the Pirates Party over failing to remove a portrait of Necasova from its election bus on her request, iDnes.cz server reported on Thursday.
The Pirates put Necasova's portrait on their bus together with the portraits of four politicians criticised by the party.
The caricature portraits on the bus are meant to point at scandals surrounding politicians from the mainstream parties.
In the picture, Necasova is holding a puppet of Petr Necas, former prime minister for the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), whose major aide she was and who married her after his cabinet's fall in 2013. The caricature hints at the suspected abuse of the military intelligence by Necasova (then Nagyova) when Necas was prime minister.
The other caricatures on the Pirates' bus depict Andrej Babis, ANO leader, former finance minister and a billionaire businessman suspected of a huge subsidy fraud, Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), the prime minister connected with a previous suspicious privatisation of the OKD mining company, Miroslav Kalousek, opposition TOP 09 chairman and former finance minister criticised for a lenient approach to gambling companies, and David Rath, former regional governor for the CSSD who has been tried for corruption.
"Let us crack down on them! We are the watchdogs!" says a slogan which the Pirates added to the caricatures on the bus.
Earlier this month, Necasova's lawyer Adam Cerny called on the Pirates to stop using Necasova's portrait at variance with law. He said the portrait's use by the party promotes physical violence against Necasova by complementing the caricature with the picture of Pirates chairman Ivan Bartos with a truncheon, Cerny said.
He wrote he would seek legal ways to achieve a remedy, if the Pirates fail to react in three days.
The party uses its campaign bus to crisscross the country ahead of the October 20-21 general election.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.