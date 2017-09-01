Fortuna raises accepted bids by 40.9% to EUR 720.7m
Fortuna Entertainment Group reported accepted bids totalling EUR 720.7m for H1 2017, up 40.9% y/y. The result was driven by the development of the online segment and partially also the results of Hattrick group, consolidated since late May 2017.
Gross prizes grew 24.5% to EUR 100.2m. EBITDA dropped 22% to EUR 7.6m. The group’s net profit totalled EUR 2.5m (down 53.1%). This stems from the preliminary unaudited consolidated results.
CEO and board of directors chairman Per Widerström has stated that the profits were influenced primarily by one-off costs related to Central European expansion and integration of new companies into the group. Without these costs, EBITDA would have grown ca. 8% y/y.
What's Up Prague #37 Monday August 28th (Mexicali)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #37 (28.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
