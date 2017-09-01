Nurse acquitted of murder charges again claims compensation
Prague, Aug 31 (CTK) - Nurse Vera Maresova, whom a court acquitted of murder of six patients in a Czech hospital in January 2016 and who spent more than one year in detention, demands financial compensation of nearly five million crowns from the state, Czech Radio’s (CRo) website wrote yesterday.
The Prague 2nd District Court received Maresova’s claim, its spokeswoman Marcela Prollerova told CRo.
Maresova previously demanded four million crowns. Partly complying with her request, the Justice Ministry decided to give her one million earlier this year.
In reaction, her lawyer Iva Jonova said this sum has not covered the damage that the state caused to her client.
In her previous claim, Maresova demanded two million for the harm the charges caused to her health and her prospects on the labour market, and 650,000 crowns as compensation for her stay in custody. The rest of the sum was to cover her court expenses and other financial losses, and also to compensate her according to the law on personal rights protection.
Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova did not want to comment on the new complaint.
In 2014, Maresova was charged with killing six patients in the hospital in Rumburk, north Bohemia. The investigation was triggered by the death of one of the patients. Law enforcement bodies brought the murder charges against Maresova based on an expert opinion. She was suspected of having murdered the victims with potassium. The courts acquitted her, concluding that no evidence proved that any murders occurred.
