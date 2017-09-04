Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Budvar to brew special beer for Pope Francis

ČTK |
4 September 2017

Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, Sept 1 (CTK) - The Budvar brewery will prepare a special batch of beer that a delegation from Ceske Budejovice, including Bishop Vlastimil Krocil and Budvar's representatives, will give to Pope Francis at an Advent audience, the Bishopric's spokesman Miroslav Bina said on Friday.

Krocil will bless the beer batch on September 5, Bina said.

The Pope will receive it, filled in bottles, during a general audience of Czech pilgrims on December 13.

"When established, the brewery followed up a 700-year tradition of beer brewing in Ceske Budejovice. As our expression of respect and gratefulness for this tradition, it will give 122 bottles of beer, blessed by the Ceske Budejovice bishop, to the Holy Father," Bina said.

"The beer will be maturing for 90 days and afterwards it will be handed to Pope Francis by the brewery's representatives," Bina said.

He said the Czech embassy at the Holy See has taken over auspices over the initiative.

"This is a prestigious affair for us and the first time we are supplying beer to the Vatican. It will be a limited edition of bottles that will not go on sale," Budvar's spokesman said Petr Samec said.

