Czech PM denounces North Korean nuclear test
Prague, Sept 3 (CTK) - The North Korean nuclear bomb test escalates tension in the region, but a diplomatic solution to the situation is still possible, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told Prima television station on Sunday.
The negotiations must include China without whose support the Communist regime in North Korea could not survive for so long, Sobotka said.
North Korean television said on Sunday a quite successful test of a hydrogen bomb was conducted.
"This is not good news. There is an evident escalation of tension in this part of the world," Sobotka said.
"This will demand very efficient talks, especially on the part of the countries with crucial influence there. I have in mind not only the USA, but also China because without a certain tolerance or support from China the North Korean regime could hardly existed so long in such conditions in which North Korea functions," he added.
The Czech Foreign Ministry also condemned the nuclear tests and ballistic missiles tests of North Korea.
"They clearly constitute a violation of North Korea's commitments arising from the relevant U.N. resolutions, violating the stability of the Korean Peninsula, threatening international peace and security and leading to further worsening of the living standards of North Korean citizens," the Foreign Ministry said.
"The Czech Republic calls on North Korea to stop the destabilising activities and to start immediately observing its international commitments," it added.
The nuclear test was also criticised by Czech opposition parties.
"It is inadmissible for such a regime to have at its disposal a nuclear arsenal. The situation in North Korea will not be resolved by more and more U.N. resolutions, but only by resolute steps," Civic Democratic Party (ODS) leader Petr Fiala said.
TOP 09 deputy chairman Marek Zenisek said without China's support the North Korean regime could not exist.
The totalitarian regime is backed by Russia, Zenisek said.
