FinMin raises draft budget revenues, spending, gap unchanged
Prague, Sept 1 (CTK) - The Czech Finance Ministry has raised the draft 2018 state budget's revenues and expenditures by 10.2 billion crowns each, compared with the June draft, based on a higher estimate of tax revenues, data on the government's website has shown.
The draft budget gap of 50 billion crowns remains unchanged.
Compared with the June draft, the estimated tax revenues are 10 billion crowns higher now.
The cabinet is likely to start discussing the budget in the week starting September 11. It is obliged to approve it and submit it to the Chamber of Deputies by the end of September.
On Monday, September 4, the draft will be discussed by the Coalition Council of the leaders of the three government parties, the Social Democrats (CSSD), ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
Compared with the June draft, the new one projects higher budgets for most ministries and offices. On the contrary, a decline can bee seen in the draft budgets of the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry and the Education Ministry.
As far as the Education Ministry is concerned, its budget may still change depending the rise in the wages of teachers and non-teaching staffers, which is still being negotiated.
At their separate summer meetings with Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO), some ministers succeeded in being promised additional money for their offices, while the demands of others were not met.
The situation may still change after the Coalition Council meeting.
