Summary: Transport companies invest hundreds of millions
Plzeň Public Transit Company will invest more than CZK 260m in H2 2017, with 40% of the total sum to be spent on vehicle fleet upgrades and 26% on immovable assets. Investments in H1 2017 totalled CZK 113m.
Liberec and Jablonec nad Nisou Public Transit Company is investing into the reconstruction of the tramway route and acquisition of new buses. The company will spend CZK 56.7m on vehicle fleet upgrades. The investment in H1 2017 reached CZK 53.62m.
Jihlava Public Transit Company will build in September-November 2017 new trolley lines on Vrchlického street, incl. reconstruction of existing wires, at the total cost of CZK 16m, excl. VAT. Ústí nad Labem Public Transit Company plans to invest into building projects, machinery and gear, means of transport, small movable assets and software.
CZK 4m is designed for vehicle fleet reconstruction. The investment in H1 2017 totalled CZK 9.2m. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
