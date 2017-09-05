AE, RB: Czech exports will do well in autumn 2017
Czech exports will do better in the autumn of 2017 than in the summer of 2017, according to the Export Index, which is compiled by Raiffeisenbank (RB) and the Association of Exporters (AE).
Raiffeisenbank chief economist Helena Horská pointed out that there were fewer companies with insufficient demand and there was an increase in the number of firms that had a problem finding employees and whose unfinished production was piling up.
AE deputy chairman Otto Daněk anticipates that we are at a culmination point and at the end of 2017 we may get less optimistic news. The lack of employees is now close to 190,000. This information was published by the AE.
