Czech Republic, Slovakia to back their European agencies bid
Lednice, South Moravia, Sept 4 (CTK) - The Czech Republic and Slovakia will support their respective effort to relocate European agencies from Britain, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told journalists after a joint meeting of the two governments on Monday.
Czechs are interested in the European Bank Authority, Slovaks in the European Medicine Agency.
Fico said the Czech Republic and Slovakia would support one another in the first round of the vote on the new place of the two agencies.
He stressed that no EU agency was now seated in Slovakia, which should be changed.
Twenty-three towns have offered the new seats for the agencies. Some of them are interested in both of them.
In all, the European Commission has received 27 offers.
The EC assesses whether the selected place is able to provide for a continual operation of the agencies, accessibility to all EU members and existence of the relevant educational system, the welfare system and health care for the families of the staff.
The results of the competition will be published on September 30.
In October, the expert reports on the bids will be dealt with by representatives of EU members at the Council of EU and the vote on the final decision will be made in November.
The agencies are to leave London after Britain leaves the EU which is to occur in March 2019.
