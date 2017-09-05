Gov't financially supports Czech school in Croatia
Lednice, South Moravia, Sept 4 (CTK) - The Czech state will give 300,000 euros for the reconstruction of a primary school for Czech expatriates in Daruvar, Croatia, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka wrote on Twitter after a meeting of his cabinet on Monday.
Croatia will contribute the same sum to the reconstruction of the school.
The Comenius School in Daruvar was established 95 years ago. Its last reconstruction occurred 30 years ago.
The renovation is to make the building safer in case of fire, a new classroom will be available as well as rooms for the school management and staff, the archives, a consulting room in which parents and teachers may have talks, and a new room in the adjacent Czech kindergarten.
The local Czech community asked the Czech Republic for financial support.
According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, nearly 10,000 Czechs have been based in Croatia, including 2500 in Daruvar, in which the Czech community represents 20 percent of the inhabitants.
There are two primary schools in the area. The grammar school in Daruvar has a Czech department.
kva/dr
