Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Skanska to start building 37,000 m2 of office space in Prague 4

CIA News |
Developer Skanska has acquired the Key administrative project in Prague 4-Pankrác from ČSAD Praha Holding. Key, offering 37,000 m2 in two phases, will be Skanska’s biggest office project in the Czech capital. Building work is scheduled to start later in 2017 and completion is foreseen for early fall 2019. The project will hold LEED platinum certification and will meet the WELL standard.