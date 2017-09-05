Tuesday, 5 September 2017

STV Group to invest CZK 700m+ into facility in Polička

CIA News |
5 September 2017

STV INVEST group plans to invest in the coming years more than CZK 700m into STV GROUP’s facility in Polička.

The ammunition manufacturer, involved also with the repairs of military technology and delivery of spare parts has stated that it has invested more than CZK 240m into the plant’s production boost in the last two years. The company is therefore opening almost 100 job positions.

New employees will participate e.g. on the maintenance of armed transporters for the Czech Army and production of trench mortar cartridges and 9mm LUGER ammunition. The engineering company reported turnover of almost CZK 1.5bn for 2016.