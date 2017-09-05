TOP 09 wants Czech Republic to play strong role in EU
Prague, Sept 4 (CTK) - TOP 09 wants the Czech Republic to play a strong role in the European Union, its chairman Miroslav Kalousek said at the launch of the hot stage of the party's election campaign before the October general election on Monday.
He said TOP 09 is the only Czech right-wing party that does not want to move the country on the periphery of the EU.
He said the party puts stress on human freedoms, support to businesses and curbing red tape.
"We promote the rule of law, we don't want the rule of leaders," Kalousek said.
TOP 09 honorary chairman Karel Schwarzenberg, who is its election leader in Prague, pledged to be an advocate of democracy in the tradition of Tomas Masaryk and Vaclav Havel, the country's first president and its first post-communist president.
Schwarzenberg said he fears neither the Communists (KSCM) nor the followers of the ANO movement of billionaire Andrej Babis. What he fears are the people who complain about the threats to democracy but do not take part in elections, he said.
TOP 09 promises to push for tax alleviations for working mothers and for the possibility to send a part of one's pension insurance payments directly to one's old parents.
To make their campaign entertaining, TOP 09 politicians will ride tricycles and old vehicles. In Central Bohemia, a mobile cafe is to attract voters.
TOP 09 is to spend four million crowns in the campaign and its regional branches are to invest a similar sum at least.
