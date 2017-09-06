Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Central Group to put on sale almost 600 apartments in 5 locations

6 September 2017

Developer Central Group will put on sale in fall 2017 almost 600 apartments in five locations. The firm’s total offer will thus consist of more than 900 apartments in 14 locations around Prague. More than 1,000 new apartments will thus be put on sale in the full year of 2017, down a quarter y/y. The slowdown may be attributed to limited permission of new construction. The company currently owns lots for future construction of ca. 20,000 apartments.