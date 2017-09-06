Wednesday, 6 September 2017

CRIF: 580,000+ companies established in ČR since 1990

CIA News |
6 September 2017

On the average, business companies in the Czech Republic have been doing business for 12 years and natural persons – entrepreneurs for 16 years. Between 1990 and H1 2017, more than 580,000 business companies were established on the Czech market and more than 93,000 companies were abolished. 84% of firms thus remained on the market. 48% of the abolished companies were on the market for 16 or more years, as compared to 59% of departed natural persons. This stems from an analysis by CRIF – Czech Credit Bureau, using data from the portal www.informaceofirmach.cz.