Record 7,539 candidates running in October elections
Prague, Sept 5 (CTK) - Over 7,500 candidates want to run in the October 20-21 election to the Chamber of Deputies, according to the data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) on Tuesday.
This means that one seat in the 200-member lower house is contested by almost 38 candidates.
The average age of the candidates is 46.4. years, the CSU said.
The 7539 candidates will run for 31 parties and movements, the biggest number in the history of the Czech Republic.
The previous maximum number was 5899 candidates four years ago.
The number of women is 2155, which makes 28.6 percent of the total, while the figure stood at 26.9 percent in the previous election in 2013.
A pensioner, aged 94, is the oldest candidate, running for the Bloc Against Islamisation-Home Defence.
However, the record was set in 2002 when a lawyer, aged 97, was running to the Chamber of Deputies.
Two youngest candidates are now 20, but they will reach the age limit of 21 by the October date.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #38 Monday September 4th (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #38 (04.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.