Thursday, 7 September 2017

M. Jurečka: Damages caused by draught total CZK 7.7bn

CIA News |
7 September 2017

Damages caused by drought to Czech farmers total CZK 7.2bn – 7.7bn in 2017. This was stated by Czech Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurečka (KDU-ČSL) in a report on impacts of drought presented in the Lower House of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on September 6, 2017.

A maximal compensation could reach CZK 4bn; however, Mr. Jurečka does not think the ministry of finance would allocate such a sum. He said that the impact on the harvest reached an average of 13% (up to 50% in some regions).

The ministry will look for solutions to direct compensations to the most damaged localities.