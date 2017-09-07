M. Jurečka: Damages caused by draught total CZK 7.7bn
Damages caused by drought to Czech farmers total CZK 7.2bn – 7.7bn in 2017. This was stated by Czech Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurečka (KDU-ČSL) in a report on impacts of drought presented in the Lower House of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on September 6, 2017.
A maximal compensation could reach CZK 4bn; however, Mr. Jurečka does not think the ministry of finance would allocate such a sum. He said that the impact on the harvest reached an average of 13% (up to 50% in some regions).
The ministry will look for solutions to direct compensations to the most damaged localities.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Bad Flash
The Pivo Project - Bad Flash! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.