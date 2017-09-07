Steinmeier to meet Zeman, Hamáček next week
Prague, Sept 6 (CTK) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will have a meeting with President Milos Zeman and will see the Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek and some ministers at a dinner next Tuesday, Rudolf Jindrak, head of the Presidential Office foreign department, told CTK on Wednesday.
Steinmeier will only spend a few hours in the Czech Republic, Jindrak and Hamacek's assistant Jan Novacek said.
Jindrak said the visit was an "entry audience."
After his election this February, Steinmeier started visiting Germany's neighbours. He has been to France, Austria and Poland.
The presidents will meet at 09:45 and there will be a press conference one hour later.
Steinmeier will have a dinner at Prague Castle, the seat of Czech heads of state, and will return to Germany in the afternoon, Jindrak said.
Jindrak, a former Czech ambassador to Berlin, said the visit was important due to reciprocity of state trips as representatives of two countries should alternately visit one another.
"I presume that the new or re-elected Czech president should at first visit our neighbours," he added.
Jindrak said Zeman had already been to Germany and according to diplomatic rules, a next Czech president would have to first wait until a German president comes to the Czech Republic.
