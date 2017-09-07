Thursday, 7 September 2017

Svijany to invest CZK 100m in tinned beer line

CIA News |
7 September 2017

Pivovar Svijany will invest more than CZK 100m in the construction of a new line for tinned beer. It is because of the anticipated growing demand for tinned beer in the coming years. Director Roman Havlík said the automatic line with an annual capacity of up to 100m tins would be launched in trial operation at the beginning of October 2017. He added the company wanted to process 20,000 hl of beer in tins in the first year.