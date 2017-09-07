Three-day OSCE environmental forum opens in Prague
Prague, Sept 6 (CTK) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Jorg Schelling and Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa opened the 25th Economic and Environmental Forum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Prague on Wednesday.
Representatives of 57 OSCE member countries, the United Nations, the academic sphere and nongovernmental organisations take part in the three-day forum focusing on partnership for security in the OSCE, environment-friendly economy and cooperation in environmental affairs.
In a speech broadcast live at the opening of the forum, Jeffrey Sachs, U.N. advisor for sustainable development, called on the OSCE to join forces with the European Union, the United Nations and other partners and cooperate in the spheres that pose a threat for all the countries.
Sachs mentioned energy security, food supplies and the ability to predict dangerous events and face them.
Tlapa said the Czech Republic is one of the countries that realise how important it is to introduce environment-friendly procedures in all sectors of the economy.
He said the green economy is a precondition for sustainable development. He recalled that the Czech Republic is now heading the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which deals with sustainable development from the environmental but also the social perspectives.
